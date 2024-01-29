Short Interest in Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE) Increases By 40.8%

Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,600 shares, a growth of 40.8% from the December 31st total of 40,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Belite Bio Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BLTE traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.12. The stock had a trading volume of 199,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,401. Belite Bio has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $46.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.65.

Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). On average, research analysts expect that Belite Bio will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on BLTE shares. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Belite Bio in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Belite Bio in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Belite Bio in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Belite Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Belite Bio

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Belite Bio by 194.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Belite Bio by 5.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Belite Bio by 0.3% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 814,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Belite Bio during the second quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Belite Bio during the fourth quarter worth $492,000. 3.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Belite Bio

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases (STGD1). Its lead product candidate is LBS-008 (Tinlarebant), an orally administered, once-a-day tablet for maintaining the health and integrity of retinal tissues in STGD1 and GA patients.

