Short Interest in bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE) Drops By 18.2%

bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the December 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

bebe stores Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of BEBE opened at $2.61 on Monday. bebe stores has a one year low of $2.07 and a one year high of $5.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.83.

bebe stores Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%.

About bebe stores

bebe stores, inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the design, development, and production of women's apparel and accessories. The company marketed its products under the bebe and BEBE SPORT brand names through its retail stores; bebe.com, an online store; and 39 bebe outlet stores.

