Short Interest in Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) Grows By 11.1%

Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 375,200 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the December 31st total of 337,800 shares. Approximately 9.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 51,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ayro

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Ayro by 287.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 506,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 376,042 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Ayro by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 218,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 71,831 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ayro during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ayro during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

Ayro Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AYRO traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.62. 12,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,070. Ayro has a 12-month low of $1.47 and a 12-month high of $9.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 3.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.48.

About Ayro

Ayro ( NASDAQ:AYRO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.13 million. Ayro had a negative net margin of 3,238.95% and a negative return on equity of 57.12%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ayro will post -6.79 EPS for the current year.

Ayro, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles for closed campus mobility, urban and community transport, local on-demand and last mile delivery, and government use in the United States. It provides four-wheeled purpose-built electric vehicles for universities, business and medical campuses, last mile delivery services, and food service providers.

