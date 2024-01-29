Short Interest in Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX) Grows By 32.1%

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,700 shares, a growth of 32.1% from the December 31st total of 64,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $506,000. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 4,415,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,726,000 after buying an additional 450,334 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $700,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 819.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 367,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 327,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVTX traded up $0.27 on Monday, reaching $4.72. 37,314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,624. The firm has a market cap of $424,800.00, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.88. Avalo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.95 and a 12 month high of $1,130.40.

Avalo Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AVTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($26.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($264.00) by $237.60. The company had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avalo Therapeutics will post -95.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of immune dysregulation. The company's drug candidates include AVTX-002, a fully human anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody, which is under Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-eosinophilic asthma, as well as Crohn's disease; Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 acute respiratory distress syndrome; and AVTX-008, a fully human B and T Lymphocyte Attenuator (BTLA) agonist fusion protein.

