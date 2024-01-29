Short Interest in Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Grows By 12.0%

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,420,000 shares, a growth of 12.0% from the December 31st total of 2,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.
Autolus Therapeutics Price Performance
NASDAQ:AUTL traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.18. The stock had a trading volume of 593,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,247. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.84. Autolus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $7.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.79.
Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Autolus Therapeutics will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Trading of Autolus Therapeutics
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.78% of the company’s stock.
Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile
Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy, which is in preclinical trail targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for multiple myeloma.
