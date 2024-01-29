Short Interest in Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW) Rises By 29.8%

Posted by on Jan 29th, 2024

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRWGet Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, an increase of 29.8% from the December 31st total of 14,100 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on Arrowroot Acquisition in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

Get Our Latest Report on Arrowroot Acquisition

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Arrowroot Acquisition by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 28,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Arrowroot Acquisition by 14.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 55,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 6,847 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 756,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,426,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Arrowroot Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Arrowroot Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.45% of the company’s stock.

Arrowroot Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:ARRW traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $10.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,205. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.50. Arrowroot Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.09 and a 1-year high of $10.60.

Arrowroot Acquisition Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify and acquire a business focusing on the enterprise software sector.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowroot Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowroot Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.