Short Interest in Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW) Rises By 29.8%

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, an increase of 29.8% from the December 31st total of 14,100 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on Arrowroot Acquisition in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Arrowroot Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Arrowroot Acquisition by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 28,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Arrowroot Acquisition by 14.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 55,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 6,847 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 756,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,426,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Arrowroot Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Arrowroot Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARRW traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $10.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,205. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.50. Arrowroot Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.09 and a 1-year high of $10.60.

Arrowroot Acquisition Company Profile

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify and acquire a business focusing on the enterprise software sector.

Further Reading

