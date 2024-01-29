Short Interest in Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW) Rises By 29.8%

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, an increase of 29.8% from the December 31st total of 14,100 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on Arrowroot Acquisition in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Arrowroot Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ:ARRW traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $10.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,205. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.50. Arrowroot Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.09 and a 1-year high of $10.60.
Arrowroot Acquisition Company Profile
Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify and acquire a business focusing on the enterprise software sector.
