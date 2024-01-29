Short Interest in Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ARBKL) Rises By 17.5%

Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ARBKL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the December 31st total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ARBKL traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.38. The company had a trading volume of 23,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,438. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.94. Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $12.50.

Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $2.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $8.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 93.28%.

About Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026

say hello to the future. argo makes it easy to mine bitcoin gold, ethereum and other altcoins from home. argo is a platform that enables customers to efficiently mine ethereum and other altcoins from their own computer or mobile device. with just a click of a button and a transparent monthly fee, our users can immediately select which coin(s) they want to mine.

