Short Interest in Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Rises By 20.6%

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,900 shares, an increase of 20.6% from the December 31st total of 117,700 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 42,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Airgain in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Airgain Price Performance

NASDAQ AIRG traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.72. 10,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,363. Airgain has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $8.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.74.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $13.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.03 million. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 17.59% and a negative net margin of 15.43%. On average, analysts anticipate that Airgain will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airgain

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Airgain by 28,550.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 6,281 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Airgain by 30.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Airgain by 256.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. bought a new position in shares of Airgain in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Airgain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 53.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airgain Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

