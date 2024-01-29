Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $218.58 and last traded at $220.05. Approximately 177,836 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 537,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $227.09.

SWAV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $284.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Shockwave Medical from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Shockwave Medical in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shockwave Medical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.00.

The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37, a PEG ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 13.19 and a current ratio of 14.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $193.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.20.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $186.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.71 million. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 42.41% and a net margin of 36.33%. Shockwave Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Shockwave Medical news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.08, for a total transaction of $870,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,684,802.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Shockwave Medical news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.08, for a total transaction of $870,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,684,802.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.58, for a total value of $694,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,868 shares in the company, valued at $7,614,607.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,403 shares of company stock valued at $8,437,767 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWAV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 98,146.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,714,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,216,000 after buying an additional 3,710,932 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Shockwave Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,982,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Shockwave Medical by 57.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,273,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,185,000 after purchasing an additional 467,237 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Shockwave Medical by 33.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,805,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,529,000 after purchasing an additional 453,048 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Shockwave Medical by 56.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,125,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,207,000 after purchasing an additional 406,327 shares during the period. 87.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

