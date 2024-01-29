Sfmg LLC Sells 371 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Sfmg LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 68.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KO. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.87.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of KO opened at $59.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $256.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.53. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $51.55 and a 1-year high of $64.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $5,259,400.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,291,503.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $3,002,091.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,715.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $5,259,400.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,291,503.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 236,752 shares of company stock worth $13,696,665. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

