SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Hits New 1-Year High at $28.21

Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.21 and last traded at $27.43, with a volume of 1970805 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of SentinelOne to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research raised shares of SentinelOne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SentinelOne from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on SentinelOne from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.40.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SentinelOne

SentinelOne Stock Up 4.5 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.91 and a 200 day moving average of $18.84. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of -22.20 and a beta of 0.70.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $164.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.09 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 62.89%. SentinelOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 517,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $11,769,264.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other SentinelOne news, insider Ric Smith sold 3,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $46,908.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 494,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,528,907.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 517,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $11,769,264.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,149,827 shares of company stock worth $26,199,325. Corporate insiders own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SentinelOne

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Effects LLC grew its position in shares of SentinelOne by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 82,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SentinelOne by 1,811.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 37,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 35,808 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of SentinelOne by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,748,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,975,000 after purchasing an additional 204,913 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,774,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.