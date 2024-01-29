Security Financial Services INC. Trims Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Security Financial Services INC. lowered its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% during the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VB stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $211.09. 247,293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 774,046. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.68. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $216.57. The company has a market capitalization of $47.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.