Security Financial Services INC. Sells 278 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Security Financial Services INC. cut its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $231.22. The company had a trading volume of 224,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,220. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.79 and a 12-month high of $234.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $226.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.25. The firm has a market cap of $57.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

