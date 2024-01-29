Security Financial Services INC. Sells 20,044 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Security Financial Services INC. decreased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 157,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,044 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up about 3.2% of Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $11,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 95,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,348,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,618,000 after acquiring an additional 57,434 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 27.0% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 88,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,887,000 after purchasing an additional 18,853 shares during the period. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of USMV traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $79.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,579,614 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.24. The stock has a market cap of $30.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

