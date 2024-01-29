Security Financial Services INC. Reduces Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Security Financial Services INC. trimmed its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,273 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Security Financial Services INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHZ. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $46.21. 223,718 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,039,522. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.18. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.05 and a 12 month high of $47.60.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

