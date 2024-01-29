Security Financial Services INC. Purchases 6,306 Shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW)

Security Financial Services INC. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW – Free Report) by 64.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,306 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC. owned about 0.07% of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 459,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,320,000 after purchasing an additional 96,365 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $113,451,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,076,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,683,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 9,968 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLW traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.88. The company had a trading volume of 114,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,768. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.69. Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF has a one year low of $27.35 and a one year high of $31.11.

About Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF

The Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (PLW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that invests in an equal-weighted 30-year ladder of US Treasury securities. PLW was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

