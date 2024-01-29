Security Financial Services INC. Lowers Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Security Financial Services INC. lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 958 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 76,151,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 761,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,976,000 after acquiring an additional 761,512 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $563,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $279,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $772,000.

Get JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JCPB remained flat at $46.63 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 424,351 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.62.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.