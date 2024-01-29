Security Financial Services INC. Invests $1.01 Million in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Security Financial Services INC. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 65,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $512,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $51.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,014,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,940. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $49.50 and a twelve month high of $54.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.77 and a 200 day moving average of $51.29.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

