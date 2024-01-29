Security Financial Services INC. Has $22.96 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Security Financial Services INC. cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,664 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 6.5% of Security Financial Services INC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Security Financial Services INC. owned 0.08% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $22,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,414.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

QUAL stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $151.35. 3,662,373 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.26. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The stock has a market cap of $34.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

