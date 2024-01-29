Security Financial Services INC. Grows Position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Security Financial Services INC. grew its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) by 143.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares during the quarter. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,336,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,427,000 after purchasing an additional 135,152 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,851,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,090,000 after acquiring an additional 50,676 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,064,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,411,000 after acquiring an additional 68,334 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,864,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,488,000 after acquiring an additional 59,927 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 673,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,231,000 after acquiring an additional 31,449 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IXJ traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $88.40. The stock had a trading volume of 159,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,545. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.67. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $89.80.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

