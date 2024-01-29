Security Financial Services INC. Grows Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Security Financial Services INC. grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 320.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,003 shares during the quarter. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TLT. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 122.9% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 131,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,574,000 after purchasing an additional 72,702 shares during the last quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 765.1% during the third quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 43,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,881,000 after buying an additional 38,701 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,329.8% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 80,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,315,000 after purchasing an additional 78,416 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,463,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 99.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 29,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after buying an additional 14,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TLT traded up $0.79 on Monday, hitting $94.57. The stock had a trading volume of 10,815,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,804,070. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.53 and a 200-day moving average of $93.29. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $82.42 and a 52-week high of $109.35.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.3105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

