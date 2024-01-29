Security Financial Services INC. Cuts Stock Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Security Financial Services INC. decreased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,178 shares during the quarter. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Southern Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $664,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 9,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 89,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,055,000 after acquiring an additional 4,968 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 46,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock traded up $0.35 on Monday, reaching $55.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 479,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,946. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52 week low of $43.96 and a 52 week high of $57.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.32.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

