Security Financial Services INC. Buys 1,201 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Security Financial Services INC. grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 23.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ LMBS traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.25. The company had a trading volume of 263,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,433. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $46.58 and a 12 month high of $48.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.60.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

