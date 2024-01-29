Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE) Given “Hold” Rating at Craig Hallum

Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Craig Hallum in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.
Science 37 Price Performance
Shares of SNCE stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 390,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,086. The company has a market capitalization of $33.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.02. Science 37 has a 1-year low of $3.73 and a 1-year high of $13.80.
Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter. Science 37 had a negative net margin of 206.86% and a negative return on equity of 83.09%. The business had revenue of $14.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.70 million.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Science 37
Science 37 Company Profile
Science 37 Holdings, Inc engages in patient-centric clinical trial activities in North Carolina. Its platform enables modern and digital approaches to clinical research, including the patient and trial investigators, nurses, coordinators, and sponsors, standardize evidence generation, and harmonize data.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Science 37
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- These are the 4 hottest stocks insiders bought in January
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- TKO Group’s NFLX deal is the knockout punch investors needed
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Intel Q4 results: A bad sign for tech earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Science 37 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science 37 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.