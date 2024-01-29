Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE) Given “Hold” Rating at Craig Hallum

Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Craig Hallum in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Shares of SNCE stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 390,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,086. The company has a market capitalization of $33.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.02. Science 37 has a 1-year low of $3.73 and a 1-year high of $13.80.

Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter. Science 37 had a negative net margin of 206.86% and a negative return on equity of 83.09%. The business had revenue of $14.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.70 million.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNCE. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Science 37 by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,639,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 1,181,010 shares during the period. Kent Lake Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Science 37 during the 3rd quarter worth $434,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Science 37 by 442.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 946,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 772,035 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Science 37 during the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Science 37 by 470.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 508,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 419,290 shares during the period. 40.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Science 37 Holdings, Inc engages in patient-centric clinical trial activities in North Carolina. Its platform enables modern and digital approaches to clinical research, including the patient and trial investigators, nurses, coordinators, and sponsors, standardize evidence generation, and harmonize data.

