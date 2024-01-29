Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by James J. Burns & Company LLC

James J. Burns & Company LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 89,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,657 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of James J. Burns & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. James J. Burns & Company LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 92.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 23,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 11,144 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 604.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 7,347 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 111.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 44,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 121.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares in the last quarter.
SCHA traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.36. 458,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,016,004. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.41. The company has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $38.05 and a 1 year high of $48.17.
Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.
