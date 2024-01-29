Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by First County Bank CT

First County Bank CT cut its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. First County Bank CT’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James J. Burns & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 17,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 24,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 897,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,404,000 after acquiring an additional 127,565 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 154,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,803,000 after acquiring an additional 11,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

SCHX stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,123,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735,589. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $44.95 and a 1 year high of $57.96. The company has a market capitalization of $37.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.26.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

