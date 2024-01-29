Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Sold by Clear Investment Research LLC

Clear Investment Research LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,474 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Clear Investment Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 140.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,667,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,461,000 after purchasing an additional 23,737,781 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 775.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 8,153,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,128,000 after acquiring an additional 7,221,368 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 583.8% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,412,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,004 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,493,000. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 9,271.1% in the first quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,961 shares during the period.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:SCHO traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.52. The company had a trading volume of 536,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,807,468. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $47.65 and a 1-year high of $49.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.05.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

