Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Position Increased by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 142.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 104,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,455 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $5,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDX. Cowa LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 31,068.3% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,597,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585,900 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 122,628,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,059,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971,264 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,941,000. Callan Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 35.7% in the second quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 940,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,132,000 after acquiring an additional 247,487 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,058,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,535,000 after acquiring an additional 148,577 shares during the period.

FNDX opened at $62.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $51.90 and a 1-year high of $62.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.75 and a 200-day moving average of $58.47.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

