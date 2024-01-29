Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Now Covered by Analysts at TD Cowen

TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

SDGR has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.38.

NASDAQ:SDGR opened at $27.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.60 and its 200-day moving average is $33.13. Schrödinger has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $59.24. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.55 and a beta of 1.60.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.17). Schrödinger had a net margin of 22.16% and a negative return on equity of 24.03%. The business had revenue of $42.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.02 million. Equities analysts predict that Schrödinger will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDGR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the first quarter worth approximately $312,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 69.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 9,405 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 2.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,205,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,357,000 after purchasing an additional 81,435 shares in the last quarter. 81.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

