Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Has $912,000 Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 22.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,643,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,605,440,000 after acquiring an additional 258,811 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,907,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,382,170,000 after purchasing an additional 279,702 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 17.7% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,823,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,347,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,343,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,538,658,000 after buying an additional 203,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 27.6% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,076,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,262,045,000 after buying an additional 2,398,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Crown Castle

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $171,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,595.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $138.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $126.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.73.

Crown Castle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $108.60 on Monday. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $84.72 and a one year high of $153.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $47.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.71.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

