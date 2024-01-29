Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Has $707,000 Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 241.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 121.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNI stock opened at $123.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $79.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.90. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $103.96 and a 12-month high of $127.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.638 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.59%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$168.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America cut Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. CIBC cut Canadian National Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.20.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

