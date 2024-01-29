Savant Capital LLC Sells 667 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Savant Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC owned approximately 0.22% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $10,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 196.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IJT stock opened at $123.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.00. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $102.64 and a 12 month high of $127.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.283 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

