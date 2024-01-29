Savant Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Savant Capital LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,998 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 71,998,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,110,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,450 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,437,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,093,000 after buying an additional 896,503 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 17,749,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,327,000 after buying an additional 867,673 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,904,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,412,000 after buying an additional 91,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,092,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $46.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.71. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $38.26 and a twelve month high of $47.03.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

