Savant Capital LLC Purchases 50,001 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 209,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,001 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $5,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BSW Wealth Partners raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 30,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 24.7% during the second quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 102,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Mendel Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 21,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $24.16 on Monday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $26.15. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.35.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

