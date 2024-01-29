Savant Capital LLC Has $6.49 Million Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,949 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $6,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 9.8% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,079,672,000 after buying an additional 164,789 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 33.4% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Tesla by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $77,767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,179,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,179,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,222 shares of company stock worth $2,298,583. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TSLA opened at $185.00 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.37 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.45. The stock has a market cap of $588.10 billion, a PE ratio of 42.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $310.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $227.00 to $193.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.00.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

