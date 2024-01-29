Savant Capital LLC Has $5.66 Million Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Savant Capital LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VIG. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at $261,000. Carr Financial Group Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 614.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 25,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 21,775 shares in the last quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 46,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,202,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,101,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $173.00 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $146.17 and a 12-month high of $173.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $168.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

