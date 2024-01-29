Savant Capital LLC Buys 84,277 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,277 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC owned about 0.14% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $13,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 132,115.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,488,443,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,656,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,317,362 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,778,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,805,000 after acquiring an additional 940,800 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,796,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,271,000 after acquiring an additional 25,032 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,482,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,358,000 after acquiring an additional 107,636 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,371,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,792,000 after purchasing an additional 8,753 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $74.96 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.91 and its 200-day moving average is $70.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $62.87 and a one year high of $76.07.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

