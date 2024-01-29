Savant Capital LLC Acquires 393,848 Shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV)

Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 2,809.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 407,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393,848 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF were worth $10,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 854.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 2,344.2% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $209,000.

Get Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF stock opened at $27.27 on Monday. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $23.15 and a 52 week high of $27.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.63.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.