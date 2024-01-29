Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Short Interest Update

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,680,000 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the December 31st total of 4,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $155.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $211.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $193.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $183.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.21.

In other news, CEO Douglas S. Ingram acquired 25,225 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.36 per share, with a total value of $2,001,856.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 390,307 shares of the company's stock, valued at $30,974,763.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Barry purchased 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.81 per share, with a total value of $3,940,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3,666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 308.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 154.0% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $33,000. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SRPT opened at $118.01 on Monday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $55.25 and a 12-month high of $159.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 5.44 and a quick ratio of 4.90.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by $2.00. The company had revenue of $331.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.33 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 62.52% and a negative return on equity of 46.23%. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.94) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

