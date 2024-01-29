SAP (NYSE:SAP) Price Target Raised to $207.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $185.00 to $207.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SAP. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SAP in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $179.00 target price on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on SAP from $147.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SAP from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $181.50.

SAP opened at $173.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.36. SAP has a 1 year low of $112.25 and a 1 year high of $176.39.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The software maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.17). SAP had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that SAP will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,437 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 1,704 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SAP by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,306 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

