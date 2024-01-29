Santacruz Silver Mining (CVE:SCZ) Trading Up 8.5%

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (CVE:SCZ – Get Free Report) shares were up 8.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. Approximately 40,425 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 112,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Santacruz Silver Mining Trading Up 12.8 %

The company has a market cap of C$93.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.24 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.92.

Santacruz Silver Mining (CVE:SCZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$86.41 million for the quarter. Santacruz Silver Mining had a negative return on equity of 687.27% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. will post 0.0104762 EPS for the current year.

About Santacruz Silver Mining

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Latin America. The company primarily explores for silver and zinc, as well as lead and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Zimapan Mine that consists of 34 mining concessions covering an area of 5,139 hectares located in Hidalgo, Mexico; the Sinchi Wayra and the Illapa assets located in Bolivia; and exploration properties, which include the La Pechuga Property and the Santa Gorgonia Prospect.

