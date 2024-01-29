RS Group plc (LON:RS1) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

RS Group plc (LON:RS1 – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,015 ($12.90).
Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on RS Group from GBX 940 ($11.94) to GBX 840 ($10.67) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th.
Shares of RS1 stock opened at GBX 767.40 ($9.75) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.10, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.90. RS Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 551.20 ($7.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,037 ($13.18). The company has a market cap of £3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 1,534.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 785.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 749.70.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 23rd were given a dividend of GBX 8.30 ($0.11) per share. This represents a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 23rd. RS Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,400.00%.
RS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products and solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.
