Royal Bank of Canada Raises Olin (NYSE:OLN) Price Target to $64.00

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $58.00 to $64.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Olin from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Olin from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Olin from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Olin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Olin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.13.

Get Olin alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Olin

Olin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OLN traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.96. 551,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,079,830. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.02. Olin has a twelve month low of $41.71 and a twelve month high of $64.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Olin had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Olin will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Olin

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Olin by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,872 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Olin by 10.2% during the second quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 59,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Olin by 12.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 729,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,510,000 after buying an additional 79,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Olin by 4.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,838,733 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $94,493,000 after buying an additional 71,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Olin by 2.3% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 35,404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.