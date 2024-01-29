Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Hits New 1-Year High at $142.41

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $142.41 and last traded at $141.48, with a volume of 100334 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $141.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ROST. StockNews.com began coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.05.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Ross Stores

Ross Stores Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $47.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $135.08 and a 200-day moving average of $122.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.11. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 38.83% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 26.53%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ross Stores

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 458.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores

(Get Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.