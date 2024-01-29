Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Purchased by Carr Financial Group Corp

Carr Financial Group Corp boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Carr Financial Group Corp’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 7.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 163,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,824,000 after acquiring an additional 10,869 shares in the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the third quarter worth $143,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.2% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 25.9% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROK has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $312.31.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.14, for a total value of $153,512.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,277.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.14, for a total transaction of $153,512.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,805 shares in the company, valued at $721,277.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.72, for a total transaction of $161,398.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,488,668.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,346 shares of company stock valued at $2,878,915. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of ROK opened at $303.00 on Monday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.19 and a 1-year high of $348.52. The stock has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $294.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $294.57.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 40.19%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.82 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Further Reading

