RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
RiceBran Technologies Stock Performance
RIBT opened at $0.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.44. RiceBran Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.40.
RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.86 million for the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative return on equity of 122.53% and a negative net margin of 51.01%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On RiceBran Technologies
About RiceBran Technologies
RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company in the United States and internationally. It focuses on development, production, and marketing of products derived from rice and other small and ancient grains for the nutraceutical, healthy food, companion animal, and equine feed categories.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than RiceBran Technologies
- What Are Low Beta Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- Best Restaurant Stocks to Invest in Now
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for RiceBran Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiceBran Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.