RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

RiceBran Technologies Stock Performance

RIBT opened at $0.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.44. RiceBran Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.40.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.86 million for the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative return on equity of 122.53% and a negative net margin of 51.01%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RiceBran Technologies

About RiceBran Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIBT. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of RiceBran Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of RiceBran Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 112.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 37,014 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 528,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 185,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in RiceBran Technologies by 1,828.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36,561 shares during the last quarter. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company in the United States and internationally. It focuses on development, production, and marketing of products derived from rice and other small and ancient grains for the nutraceutical, healthy food, companion animal, and equine feed categories.

