Reviewing Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) and Hon Hai Precision Industry (OTCMKTS:HNHPF)

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Free Report) and Hon Hai Precision Industry (OTCMKTS:HNHPF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Salzgitter and Hon Hai Precision Industry’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Salzgitter alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Salzgitter 2.91% 6.54% 2.91% Hon Hai Precision Industry N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Salzgitter has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hon Hai Precision Industry has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Analyst Recommendations

Salzgitter pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Hon Hai Precision Industry pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Salzgitter pays out 9.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Salzgitter and Hon Hai Precision Industry, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Salzgitter 1 1 0 0 1.50 Hon Hai Precision Industry 0 0 0 1 4.00

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Salzgitter and Hon Hai Precision Industry’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Salzgitter $13.23 billion 0.11 $1.14 billion $0.65 4.29 Hon Hai Precision Industry N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Salzgitter has higher revenue and earnings than Hon Hai Precision Industry.

Summary

Salzgitter beats Hon Hai Precision Industry on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Salzgitter

(Get Free Report)

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: Steel Production, Steel Processing, Trading, and Technology. The Steel Production segment manufactures steel and special steels, such as hot-rolled wide strip, steel sheet, sections, tailored blanks, as well as scrap trading. The Steel Processing segment produces various high-grade heavy plates; and manufactures line pipes, HFI-welded tubes, and precision and stainless-steel tubes. The Trading segment operates a European sales network, as well as trading companies and agencies worldwide. The Technology segment engages in the provision of machinery and plants for the filling and packaging of beverages, as well as special machinery engineering for shoe manufacturing and elastomer production. The company also provides IT, facility management, logistics, automotive engineering, and research and development services, as well as supplies raw materials. Salzgitter AG was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Salzgitter, Germany.

About Hon Hai Precision Industry

(Get Free Report)

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. provides technology solutions in Taiwan. The company offers consumer electronics comprising of television sets, game consoles, set-top boxes, and audio systems. It also provides cloud and networking products consisting of routers, servers, edge computing, data centers and satellite communications. In addition, the company offers desktop computers, laptops, tablets, multi-function devices and printers for office use. Further, it provides connectors and optical and electronic components, semiconductor products, automotive equipment, and related services. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in New Taipei City, Taiwan.

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.