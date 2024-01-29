Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at Barclays from $35.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 68.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $41.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.44.

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on RVNC

Revance Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RVNC traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,093,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,647,230. The stock has a market cap of $519.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 0.92. Revance Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.36 and a 52-week high of $37.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.16.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $56.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.49 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 193.42% and a negative return on equity of 903.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revance Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,791,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,958,000 after buying an additional 138,683 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,247,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,338 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,902,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,615 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,596,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,711,000 after purchasing an additional 617,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,456,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,902,000 after purchasing an additional 196,797 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.