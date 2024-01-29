Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Intel (INTC)

Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/29/2024 – Intel had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $48.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/26/2024 – Intel had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $34.00 to $39.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/26/2024 – Intel had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $54.00 to $52.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/26/2024 – Intel had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $45.00 to $40.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/26/2024 – Intel had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $45.00 to $42.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/26/2024 – Intel had its price target lowered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from $46.00 to $44.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/26/2024 – Intel had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $47.00 to $45.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/26/2024 – Intel had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

1/26/2024 – Intel had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $48.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/26/2024 – Intel had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $58.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/26/2024 – Intel had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $52.00 to $62.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/23/2024 – Intel had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

1/23/2024 – Intel is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

1/19/2024 – Intel had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $52.00 to $54.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/19/2024 – Intel had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $38.00 to $45.00.

1/18/2024 – Intel had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $38.00 to $42.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/18/2024 – Intel had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $38.00 to $45.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/16/2024 – Intel had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $32.00 to $44.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/2/2024 – Intel had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $38.00 to $45.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/18/2023 – Intel had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $38.00 to $42.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/15/2023 – Intel was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $32.00.

12/12/2023 – Intel had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $42.00 to $48.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/5/2023 – Intel had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $42.00 to $52.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

INTC stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.04. 20,015,293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,746,785. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.73 and a 52-week high of $51.28. The company has a market capitalization of $181.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.43.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Intel’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 128.21%.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intel

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 381,109,738 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $13,548,451,000 after buying an additional 1,624,453 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,557,033 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,071,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237,616 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 98,521.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 178,121,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,956,394,000 after purchasing an additional 177,941,231 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,895,947 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,831,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Intel by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 74,806,869 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,501,537,000 after purchasing an additional 20,836,219 shares during the period. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

