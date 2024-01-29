Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January 29th (AAPL, ABNB, AHCO, ALV, AMD, AMGN, AMP, AMRX, ARCC, ASB)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, January 29th:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $186.00 to $200.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $100.00 to $110.00. Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $10.00 to $9.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $101.00 to $107.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its target price increased by Bank of America Co. from $165.00 to $195.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $128.00 to $193.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price target boosted by Susquehanna from $170.00 to $210.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG from $315.00 to $314.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $394.00 to $400.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $6.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $19.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $21.00 to $25.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $216.00 to $220.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $157.00 to $159.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $188.00 to $206.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $220.00 to $226.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $141.00 to $158.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $120.00 to $145.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $8.50 to $8.75. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $22.00 to $47.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $13.75 to $14.50. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $70.00 to $77.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $33.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $3.50 to $3.75. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $26.00 to $28.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) had its price target cut by Wedbush from $34.00 to $31.00. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $142.00 to $147.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $75.00 to $81.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $134.00 to $140.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $28.50 to $30.50. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $114.00 to $122.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $16.00 to $16.50. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $110.00 to $116.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $15.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $112.00 to $114.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $132.00 to $162.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $88.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $93.00 to $95.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $93.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $23.00 to $21.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) had its target price cut by Roth Mkm from $49.00 to $47.00. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $26.00 to $28.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $124.00 to $125.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target increased by JMP Securities from $235.00 to $330.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $62.00 to $77.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $65.00 to $72.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $250.00 to $275.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $123.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $108.00 to $120.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $60.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $170.00 to $230.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $220.00 to $250.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $22.00 to $27.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $40.00 to $46.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $18.00 to $20.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $36.00 to $37.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $222.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $34.00 to $38.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $33.00 to $40.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $19.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $15.00 to $15.50. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $286.00 to $296.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $43.00 to $37.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $49.00 to $50.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $36.00 to $42.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $31.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $153.00 to $165.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $14.50 to $15.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $119.00 to $128.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $190.00 to $200.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $18.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $42.50 to $21.25. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $81.00 to $78.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $78.00 to $69.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $48.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $35.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $78.00 to $93.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from $18.00 to $17.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $240.00 to $235.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $24.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $21.00 to $23.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $222.00 to $229.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $235.00 to $245.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $220.00 to $235.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price target raised by Susquehanna from $655.00 to $880.00. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $208.00 to $234.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price target increased by Bank of America Co. from $291.00 to $341.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $525.00 to $559.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $13.00 to $14.50. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $45.00 to $43.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $28.00 to $31.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $95.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $12.00 to $12.50. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $250.00 to $245.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $209.00 to $238.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $215.00 to $207.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $64.00 to $80.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NU (NYSE:NU) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $10.50 to $11.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $13.00 to $14.50. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $22.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $41.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $65.00 to $66.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $58.00 to $64.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $28.00 to $26.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright to $30.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $5.50 to $5.75. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price target reduced by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $100.00 to $95.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $60.00 to $72.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $75.00 to $80.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $113.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $74.00 to $78.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $28.00 to $31.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Block (NYSE:SQ) had its price target boosted by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $75.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $88.00 to $90.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $42.00 to $50.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $20.00 to $22.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $11.00 to $11.50. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $14.00 to $15.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $186.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $225.00 to $185.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $21.00 to $22.50. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $12.00 to $13.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $29.00 to $42.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $74.00 to $78.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $48.00 to $58.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

